A New Generation of Socialist Youth steps forward in Torrevieja





The Torrevieja branch of the PSOE held the event to reconstitute Socialist Youth in the city this weekend, marking the beginning of a new phase of youth organization focused on proximity, participation, and creating opportunities for young people.

The new local executive committee is led by Nuria Martí as president and Julia Manzanares as organizational secretary, alongside Fabiola Andreu as deputy general secretary and Marisol Belén Maglio as secretary for Social Life and Education.

The event was attended by representatives of the regional PSOE, Socialist Youth of the Valencian Country (JSPV), and had the support of local socialist members, who joined the new leadership to accompany them in this relaunch.

During her speech, the general secretary of the PSOE in Torrevieja, Bárbara Soler, congratulated the new executive committee and highlighted the step forward taken by the young leaders, emphasizing their commitment and their ability to become a driving force for change in the city. She also underlined the strategic role of young people within the socialist project and the need to strengthen their involvement in public life.

In this context, Soler stressed that one of the main challenges is “being able to communicate with and engage young people in active politics. To explain that politics is not something distant or alien, that it belongs to everyone and that it is the most powerful tool we have to improve people’s lives. Participation matters. Making demands matters. Because when young people raise their voices, society as a whole moves forward.”

She also pointed to the priority objective of building a city model that allows people to develop their life projects in Torrevieja: “True success is ensuring that young talent does not have to leave, that it chooses Torrevieja to live, to work, to start a family, or to launch a business.”

For their part, Nuria Martí and Julia Manzanares thanked everyone for the support received and explained that the return of Socialist Youth responds to the desire to organize in the face of the lack of opportunities for young people in the city:

“Socialist Youth are returning to Torrevieja because we could not remain idle any longer. We are one of the largest cities in the Valencian Community, yet for many young people this has become a desert of opportunities.”

The new leaders announced that the organization will combine oversight of municipal action with the development of its own proposals.

Martí and Manzanares explained that their project is structured around three fundamental pillars: proximity, active listening, and usefulness, with a strong presence on social media and direct work providing advice on rights and public aid:

“We want to be useful from day one, to explain available grants, simplify procedures, and ensure that no young person in Torrevieja misses out on opportunities due to a lack of information.”

Finally, they defended the need to create youth spaces and to invest in local talent: “There is plenty of talent in Torrevieja, and youth policies are not just about organizing festivals, but about creating spaces and projects designed with and for young people.”

With this reconstitution, Socialist Youth of Torrevieja begin a new phase with the aim of becoming a voice for youth demands and an active agent in shaping the future of the city.