TORREVIEJA CARNIVAL SHINES IN THE HEART OF MADRID





A spectacular parade of color, music, and beauty fills the center of Spain’s capital

For the second time, the Torrevieja Carnival has taken center stage with a standalone parade through the very heart of Madrid, following an iconic route that included Callao Square, Preciados Street, Puerta del Sol, Arenal Street, and Plaza de Isabel II.

TORREVIEJA (January 24, 2026).

This Saturday, the Torrevieja Carnival brought one of Madrid’s busiest and most iconic tourist areas to life, showcasing the uniqueness, vibrant colors, and extraordinary beauty of Torrevieja’s carnival traditions. This promotional initiative forms part of Torrevieja City Council’s tourism strategy during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), reinforcing the city’s image as a cultural, festive, and high-quality destination throughout the year.

The historic parade featured more than 150 participants from various local carnival groups, creating a dazzling display of rhythm, fantasy, and joy that captivated residents of Madrid as well as national and international visitors. This marked the second occasion on which the Torrevieja Carnival has paraded independently through central Madrid, following a symbolic route from Callao Square through Preciados Street, Puerta del Sol, Arenal Street, and Plaza de Isabel II.

The comparsas Osadía, Daimana, Soul Dance, Jolgorio, No ni ná, Desafío, Mar de Plata, Paya’s, and La Sal de Torrevieja—the most internationally renowned and emblematic group of the Torrevieja Carnival—were the stars of the day, joined by the 2025 Senior Carnival Queen, the Children’s Carnival Queen, and the Carnival King. Together, they filled Preciados Street with music, choreography, and spectacular costumes, delighting hundreds of spectators who eagerly captured the moment on their mobile phones in what became a standout event for promoting the city of Torrevieja.

The parade was attended by Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by the Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Tourism and Festivals, Rosario Martínez, along with representatives of the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association, led by its president, Francisco Pizana. Their presence highlighted the strong institutional and community support behind one of the municipality’s most important celebrations.

Mayor Dolón emphasized that “today, Torrevieja has once again shone brightly in the center of Madrid, bringing our carnival, our joy, and our identity to one of Europe’s most important capitals.” He also praised “the incredible reception from the public, who were truly impressed by the artistic quality, dedication, and passion of our carnival groups.”

He went on to note that “the Torrevieja Carnival is much more than a celebration; it is culture, tourism, and a key economic and social driver for our city.” Declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest, the carnival now includes more than 30 comparsas and nearly 2,000 participants who parade each year. “Initiatives like this allow us to project a modern, dynamic, and welcoming image of Torrevieja, inviting visitors to discover the city beyond the summer season,” he added.

The mayor also highlighted the importance of collaboration between administrations, stating that “this parade is one of many tourism promotion initiatives made possible by the cooperation agreement between the Tourism Departments of the Madrid City Council and the Torrevieja City Council.” The agreement, signed by both mayors at FITUR 2022, continues to generate high-impact joint promotional activities.

Finally, Eduardo Dolón expressed his gratitude for “the effort, dedication, and talent of all the carnival groups, the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association, and everyone who makes it possible for our carnival to be recognized both within and beyond the Valencian Community,” concluding that “Torrevieja will continue to firmly support its carnival as one of its most important cultural and tourism assets.”