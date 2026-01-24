Torrevieja’s Salt Artisans highlight City’s Most Unique Tradition





Torrevieja highlighted its distinctive salt craftsmanship at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR) on 18–19 January, presenting salt boats, cane and cotton pieces crystallized in the iconic pink lagoon, as well as a promotional video explaining this unique artisanal process.

The exhibition, led by the Municipal Salt Craft School director Vicente Martínez Samper, drew significant interest at the Valencian Community stand, showcasing a cultural practice deeply tied to Torrevieja’s landscape, history, and identity.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón emphasised that “bringing salt craftsmanship to FITUR presents an authentic Torrevieja, rooted in its natural environment and centuries-old traditions that have become a unique tourist attraction.”

The display included works by local artisan Joaquín Montero García, featuring replicas of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the Torrevieja Casino, the Templete, a small, historic pavilion or bandstand located in Plaza de la Constitución, and the former “Nuevo Cinema” theatre, demonstrating that salt craft extends beyond boats to architectural heritage.

Originating in the 19th century, the salt crystallization process, or “cuaje”, coats objects in salt during summer months, reflecting the city’s historic connection to the sea and the salt industry. The Municipal Salt Craft School, founded in 2021, trains students in traditional techniques and oversees the summer cuaje campaign, combining education, culture, and tourism. The craft is now a symbol of Torrevieja, promoted internationally and under consideration for Cultural Heritage recognition.