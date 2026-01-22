Torrevieja Upgrades Reina de la Sal Park in Los Balcones





Torrevieja – January 21, 2026

Torrevieja City Council’s Department of Parks and Gardens has completed a comprehensive programme of maintenance, cleaning and improvements at Reina de la Sal Park, located in the Los Balcones residential area. The initiative forms part of the department’s ongoing maintenance strategy and responds to the importance of preserving one of the municipality’s largest and most frequently used green spaces in optimal condition.

Over recent days, several specialist teams have carried out coordinated works aimed at enhancing the park’s overall appearance, reinforcing safety and ensuring the proper upkeep of all its facilities.

The intervention included a thorough cleaning of the entire park, with the removal of waste and plant debris, as well as improvements to pathways and pedestrian areas. Pruning and health treatments were also undertaken on trees and vegetation to promote healthy growth while improving visibility and safety throughout the park. In addition, landscaped areas were maintained and restored to ensure the long-term conservation of the park’s green spaces.

Key areas of the park — including children’s playgrounds, sports zones, courts and leisure areas — were inspected and upgraded to guarantee safe and appropriate use for residents of all ages.

A Key Green Space for Leisure and Community Life

Reina de la Sal Park covers approximately 35,000 square metres and is a multifunctional public space combining children’s play areas, sports facilities and extensive zones for walking and relaxation. The park was created through the regeneration of a previously underused natural ravine, successfully integrating it into the urban environment and transforming it into a hub for leisure, sport and community interaction.

The park’s name, Reina de la Sal (Queen of Salt), reflects Torrevieja’s historical and cultural identity linked to salt production, a defining element in the town’s heritage. Today, the park has become a central venue for outdoor recreation, physical activity and neighbourhood coexistence.

Councillor for Parks and Gardens Concha Sala highlighted the importance of Reina de la Sal Park, noting its constant use throughout the year, particularly during holiday periods. She also emphasised the symbolic value of the park’s name and announced that the commemorative plaque listing all the “Queens of Salt” in Torrevieja’s history will be updated in the near future.

With this initiative, the Department of Parks and Gardens reaffirms its commitment to the care, enhancement and promotion of Torrevieja’s green spaces, providing safer, more attractive and accessible public areas for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.