Rapid Recovery for Orihuela Costa RBL as Branch Wins Top District Honours





The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has only recently emerged from District administration, yet it has already been recognised with a number of prestigious district-level awards, reflecting the branch’s renewed vitality, commitment, and success.

On Monday, Spain District North held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Benidorm, where the branch had the honour and privilege of receiving significant recognition for its outstanding achievements.

Among the honours presented was the Fallen Hero Award, a distinguished accolade within RBL Spain District North. This award is presented to the branch that achieves the greatest annual increase in funds raised for the Poppy Appeal, recognising exceptional dedication and effectiveness in fundraising. While distinct from individual honours such as long-service awards or “Unsung Hero” recognition, it embodies the same spirit of commitment and voluntary service that lies at the heart of the RBL’s mission to support the Armed Forces community.

In addition, the branch was also presented with the Recruitment Kukri, one of the district’s most prestigious awards. This honour is awarded annually to the branch that records the highest percentage increase in membership over the preceding twelve months, acknowledging outstanding recruitment efforts and sustained branch development.

Together, these awards underline the remarkable progress made by the Orihuela Costa and District Branch in a short period of time and highlight the dedication and hard work of its members and volunteers.