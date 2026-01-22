Grey and chilly start for San Miguel GS at Las Colinas





Bit grey and chilly with a few drops of rain up at Las Colinas this morning – our first visit here this year. Always a firm favourite and the majority chose to buggy it as it was an inclusive green fee cost. The staff are so efficient and pleasant and the course was in superb condition, a testament to their team of greenkeepers. Although there were some yellow tee boxes that were well back and some tricky pin positions.

A smaller field of 38, with a poorly warrior actually coming up to say he wasn’t going to play – we hope you feel better Mr. B. 37 members and one guest getting organised to set off down the 1st. We welcomed back Darren Strugnell who has been off whilst his broken leg healed – good to see him back. The sun broke through and it became nice and warm for a couple of hours, but once that sun went it got cold again. Heading back to the clubhouse (inside I might add), for the presentation which went as follows:

Gold : Guy Wade Palmer (38 points)

Silver: Cecilia Lager (39 points and best score of the day)

Bronze: Martin Readman (38 points)

Six(!) “twos” this week from John Batterby, Mike Stott, Denis Ryan, Martin Readman and Cecilia Lager. Nearest the Pins were Dave Friedman (5th), Nick Goodwin (7th), Darren Strugnell (10th), Cecilia Lager (14th) and Richard McCann (17th). The football card was won by Steve Webb with Blackpool. The McBride Bottle has to go home with someone and Samantha Brammer will take good care of that tonight. Well done SMGS.

SPONSORSHIP AVAILABILITY – If you are interested in sponsoring one of our games, please contact smgs91info@gmail.com to discuss further. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

A trip to a course we haven’t played with the Society for a very long time, if at all from memory – New Sierra. We are interested to see how that plays.

Photos of the winners and not-so winners L-R – Cecilia Lager (Silver), Martin Readman (Bronze), Guy Wade Palmer (Gold), Samantha Brammer (McBride Bottle) and Captain – Mick Pryke.