Torrevieja Showcases Sports City at FITUR as it Strengthens its Position as a Leader in Sports Tourism





Madrid / Torrevieja – January 21, 2026

Torrevieja has reinforced its status as one of Spain’s leading sports tourism destinations with the presentation of a new promotional video at FITUR, the International Tourism Fair in Madrid. Titled “Building Dreams… Nothing Will Stop Us”, the video highlights the city’s ambitious investment in modern, sustainable, and high-quality sports infrastructure.

The presentation was led by Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Tourism Rosario Martínez, and was attended by Jesús Castellanos, President of the Spanish Taekwondo Federation, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Spanish Taekwondo Championships, which will be hosted in Torrevieja.

A Major Investment in World-Class Sports Facilities

Since 2019, Torrevieja has invested over €20 million in the development and renovation of sports facilities. Today, the city offers more than 400,000 square metres of sports infrastructure, largely concentrated within its Sports City complex and distributed across different areas of the municipality.

Facilities include large indoor venues such as the Tavi y Carmona Sports Palace (3,000 seats), multiple specialised sports halls, Olympic and indoor swimming pools, gyms, and courts for squash, tennis, paddle tennis and frontenis. Outdoor facilities feature athletics tracks, football and rugby pitches, basketball courts, multi-sport areas and adapted sports spaces.

A standout attraction is Parque de la Siesta, a 44,000 m² sports park that hosts the world’s largest asphalt pump track, alongside facilities for paddle tennis, football, basketball, skating, petanque, fitness and agility activities. Torrevieja’s strong maritime tradition is also reflected in its three nautical clubs, supporting sailing and water sports tourism.

Strong Growth in Sports Tourism

In 2025, Torrevieja recorded a significant increase in sports tourism, welcoming 40,892 participants to sports events and training camps — a 40% rise compared to 2024. The city hosted 150 sporting events and 64 training camps, confirming its appeal to local, national and international teams and federations.

Packed International Sports Calendar for 2026

Torrevieja’s 2026 sports calendar includes a wide range of high-profile national and international events, such as:

XVII Euromarina Optimist Sailing Regatta (January–February), with 420 young sailors from 28 countries

(January–February), with 420 young sailors from 28 countries Spanish Pre-Cadet and Senior Taekwondo Championships (February), a qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

(February), a qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games Torrevieja International Cup (Easter and summer editions), attracting thousands of young athletes in football, basketball, volleyball and futsal

(Easter and summer editions), attracting thousands of young athletes in football, basketball, volleyball and futsal Spanish Children’s Tennis Championships (June)

(June) Spanish Skating Championships (June)

(June) Walking Football European Nations Cup (November), involving 20 countries and generating over 2,700 overnight stays

These events will attract thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators, generating a substantial economic and tourism impact while helping to reduce seasonality and boost hotel occupancy throughout the year.

Sport as a Strategic Tourism Driver

With its extensive infrastructure and growing international events calendar, Torrevieja continues to position sport as a key driver of tourism, economic development, social cohesion and healthy living, consolidating its role as a year-round destination for sports tourism in Spain and beyond.