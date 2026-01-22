Discover Orihuela: Guided Tours Highlight Heritage and Nature This February





Orihuela – January 2026

The City of Orihuela, through its Tourism Department, has unveiled a diverse program of guided tours for February, inviting visitors to explore the city’s rich cultural heritage, unique natural landscapes, and gastronomic traditions. The initiative aims to boost local tourism by offering immersive experiences that combine history, art, and nature.

A Month of Culture and Tradition

The program kicks off on Thursday, February 5, with one of the most popular tours: “Convents with Sweet Tastings” (€4 per person), departing from Plaza de la Catedral at 4:30 p.m.

Throughout the month, visitors can enjoy a variety of cultural highlights, including:

Cultural Walks – February 6 and 14, exploring the historic center and its key monuments.

– February 6 and 14, exploring the historic center and its key monuments. Literary Tribute – February 21, “Miguel Hernández: Shepherd Poet” offers an intimate journey through the life and works of the universal poet, starting from his House Museum.

– February 21, “Miguel Hernández: Shepherd Poet” offers an intimate journey through the life and works of the universal poet, starting from his House Museum. Religious and Archaeological Heritage – Visits to the Museum of the City Wall (Feb 13), Relics of the Passion (Feb 20), Santo Domingo (Feb 26), and the Cathedral (Feb 28).

Nature and Scenic Tours

The weekend of February 7–8 focuses on nature tourism with the Almond Blossom Route in Torremendo, starting at 10:00 a.m. from Plaza de la Iglesia. This scenic tour provides the perfect opportunity to capture the beauty of early spring in the Orihuela countryside.

Additionally, on Friday, February 27, visitors can enjoy a guided tour of the Balneario de San Antón and the Palmeral, a site recognized as a Cultural Heritage of Interest, highlighting Orihuela’s historic landscapes and traditional oasis.

Reservations and Information

Due to high demand and to ensure a quality experience, spaces are limited. Reservations will open weekly through the official tourism portal:

Online reservations: www.orihuelaturistica.es

www.orihuelaturistica.es Visitor information (WhatsApp): +34 673 836 385

Many tours are offered at a symbolic price (between €1 and €4), and the Tourism Department encourages visitors to book in advance to secure their place in these thoughtfully designed experiences.

With this program, Orihuela invites residents and visitors alike to rediscover the history, culture, and natural beauty of the Mediterranean in a way that is authentic, engaging, and memorable