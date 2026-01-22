Mayor Steps Down to Return to Classroom as UCIN Prepares Takeover





Callosa de Segura, January 2026 – After 18 months in office, Mayor Amparo Serrano (PSOE) is leaving the mayoralty—and full-time politics—to return to her teaching job, setting the stage for an unscheduled power shift. Her departure comes under the coalition pact struck in 2024 with UCIN and EUUP, which ended the minority PP government.

Serrano’s term was always meant to be temporary, but the transition has sparked intrigue: UCIN is set to nominate José Antonio Illán Cutillas as the new mayor, though former mayor Francisco Javier Pérez remains a potential contender. The handover will be finalized in the upcoming plenary session, where Serrano will formally resign and UCIN will take the reins.

During her tenure, Serrano split her time between City Hall and teaching, operating under a 50% part-time mayoral dedication. From this month onward, she resumes full-time classroom duties and will now receive only attendance fees for council work.

The coalition agreement carefully distributes power: UCIN manages finance, transparency, personnel, and modernization, while EUUP oversees public services and infrastructure. PSOE retains the Education portfolio and other social programs. Together, the three parties emphasize consensus governance, focusing on public safety, municipal services, and balanced budgets. A monitoring committee ensures disputes are resolved through dialogue—or external mediation if needed.

Serrano reflected on her 18-month term as one of stability and service, aimed at ending municipal apathy, improving safety, boosting cleanliness, and reviving the Edificant Plan to modernize schools. “We always sought the good of Callosa,” she said, framing her term as a bridge between administrations rather than a political showcase.

As UCIN gears up to take full control, the city prepares for a new chapter in coalition politics—one that will test whether the handover achieves the stability and collaboration promised in 2024 or triggers fresh local rivalries. Meanwhile, residents watch as their mayor steps out of the political spotlight and back into the classroom, closing a transitional chapter in Callosa de Segura’s governance.