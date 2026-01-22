“Torrevieja Way of Life”: Experience the Mediterranean That Moves You





Torrevieja is taking a bold step in its international tourism promotion strategy with the launch of an innovative audiovisual campaign at FITUR 2026. The campaign goes beyond showcasing the destination—it invites visitors to feel the Torrevieja way of life, celebrating a Mediterranean lifestyle that blends wellness, nature, gastronomy, outdoor living, and authentic experiences.

Presented by Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Tourism Rosario Martínez, the campaign positions Torrevieja as a destination that differentiates itself not just through sun or scenery, but through the emotions and experiences it offers.

A Story Told Through Experience

At the heart of the campaign is a narrative seen through the eyes of a Northern European visitor who discovers, almost by chance, how Torrevieja transforms their way of living. From the cold and stress of everyday life to the light, sea, and calm of the Mediterranean, the journey invites viewers to connect emotionally with the city.

Narrated in English with Spanish subtitles, the main video conveys a simple yet powerful message: Torrevieja is not just a destination—it’s a lifestyle. Beaches, salt flats, sun-drenched terraces, local traditions, sports, gastronomy, and nature combine in a dynamic, aspirational story that culminates with the campaign tagline:

“Goodbye stress. Hello Mediterranean lifestyle.”

Short-Form Stories for Wider Engagement

Complementing the main video, the campaign includes a series of 30–40 second micro-videos designed for social media and digital platforms. Each highlights a key aspect of the Torrevieja experience:

Gastronomy

Nature

Sea and beaches

Leisure and traditions

Sports and active living

These short videos maintain the same visual and narrative style as the flagship spot, allowing for targeted messaging, market-specific adaptations, and maximum campaign reach.

Aligning with Modern Tourism Trends

The campaign is part of Torrevieja’s 2025–2029 Strategic Tourism Plan, which aims to attract diverse visitor profiles, including families, seniors, couples, young travellers, digital nomads, and high-quality international tourism. With over 67% of visitors coming from abroad, interest in nature, wellness, healthy lifestyles, and participation in local activities continues to grow.

Torrevieja: A Destination to Live

With “Torrevieja Way of Life”, the city reinforces its identity as a modern, emotional, and authentic destination, appealing to those who seek more than a vacation—they want an experience to live.

Because in Torrevieja, it’s not just about visiting… it’s about living it.