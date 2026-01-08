EScooter rider may face manslaughter charges after pensioner dies following Torrevieja hit-and-run





A 69-year-old man has died months after being struck by an electric scooter in Torrevieja, in an incident that has reignited concern over the unchecked use of personal mobility vehicles on Spain’s streets.

The victim, who was visiting from Toledo, was hit in July, by a 25-year-old scooter rider who allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help. He suffered catastrophic brain injuries and was rushed in critical condition to Elche General Hospital.

Despite surviving the initial trauma after several weeks in intensive care, the man was left with a 95 per cent disability and extreme clinical frailty. He died on 31 December after developing a mild infection that doctors say would not have been life-threatening in a healthy person.

According to medical staff, the infection proved fatal because of the irreversible damage caused by the collision, highlighting the long-term consequences of the hit-and-run, the victim’s family said.

Following a ten-day investigation, Torrevieja Local Police arrested the suspected rider near the scene of the crash. Police sources said the man is of foreign origin, holds a Spanish identity card and has lived in Spain for more than 15 years.

The suspect was initially charged with causing serious injury through negligence and reckless endangerment. Following the victim’s death, prosecutors may now upgrade the charge to manslaughter, an offence that carries a potential prison sentence of between one and four years under Spanish law.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents warning of a growing problem involving high-speed electric scooters operating in pedestrian areas, often without effective oversight or identification.

The fatal incident has also reopened the debate over stricter regulation and enforcement of electric scooter use, particularly in tourist towns such as Torrevieja, where their numbers have surged in recent years.