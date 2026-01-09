High Court Ends Legal Battle Over Reopening of Cabo Roig Promenade





The Valencian Community High Court of Justice (TSJCV) has dismissed the final appeal lodged by residents of the Bellavista housing development in Orihuela against the reopening of the coastal promenade linking La Caleta and Cabo Roig, which was reopened to public use by the Orihuela City Council in August.

The ruling confirms the earlier judgment issued by the Administrative Court of Elche and endorses not only the reopening of the 30-metre stretch that had been closed for years and was reopened this summer, but also the improvement works that are still pending tender and will provide better accessibility along the route.

The legal challenge focused on the municipal project approved to create a pedestrian link of approximately 30 metres to connect two existing promenades, a section that is now open to the public.

Works Still Pending

The outstanding project has a budget of €57,867, covering the partial demolition of boundary enclosures — already carried out following the first court ruling — as well as accessibility improvements for people with reduced mobility. These include the construction of ramps at the northern and southern access points (wheelchairs and mobility vehicles cannot currently use this section), the installation of safety features along the cliff edge facing the sea, and the removal of lighting infrastructure located on private land that is now exposed to pedestrians.

According to sources from the council, all these works are still pending tender and award.

Those affected by the land expropriation — a homeowners’ association and a private company — appealed the Elche court ruling issued in May 2025. However, the City Council chose to enforce that ruling without waiting for the appeal decision, which was issued at the end of November. The municipality had not publicly disclosed that the ruling had been appealed.

The appellants argued that the City Council lacked authority to carry out works on land subject to coastal transit and protection easements under Spain’s Coastal Law. They also claimed there was no explicit declaration of public interest required for expropriation and described the municipal action as an unlawful administrative act.

All Necessary Authorisations in Place

The court rejected all of these arguments. In its judgment, it held that the City Council does have legal authority to approve and execute the project, particularly as it had obtained all required authorisations from both the Provincial Coastal Service of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the regional Directorate General for Ports, Airports and Coasts.

Regarding public interest, the court ruled that this is “implicitly established through approval of the municipal works project,” as provided for under Article 10 of Spain’s Compulsory Expropriation Law. The judgment emphasises that the project does not involve building a new promenade, but rather reopening a pre-existing walkway that had been used by the public for many years, thereby ensuring a legally established pedestrian right of way.

The TSJCV also dismissed claims that the works were carried out illegally noting that a full administrative procedure was followed, including proper notifications, hearings for interested parties, and a public information process published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante.

With this ruling, the municipal project can now move forward, allowing the City Council to proceed with the remaining works, which it says will restore public space and improve pedestrian accessibility along the Orihuela coastline.