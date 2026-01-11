Guardia Civil Arrests Boat Captain for Facilitating Irregular Immigration





As part of Operation “Mubakir,” the Guardia Civil in the Region of Murcia arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of facilitating irregular immigration and violating the rights of foreign nationals.

The investigation began when authorities detected a suspicious boat heading toward Lastre Beach in the Portman-La Unión area. Patrols intercepted the vessel, which carried seven people, including the captain, and was believed to have come from North Africa.

None of the passengers had identification, and although they were in good health, they were taken to Red Cross facilities for medical attention. Judicial police specialists analysed the evidence and identified one passenger as the captain, known in criminal circles as a “paterista” — someone who illegally transports non-EU citizens by sea to Spain.

Inspection of the vessel revealed serious safety deficiencies, highlighting the risk to the passengers. The captain remains in custody as the investigation continues.