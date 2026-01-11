Orihuela Local Police Arrest Two Individuals for Drug Offenses





In the early hours of January 6, the Local Police arrested two individuals on suspicion of committing a public health offense during a preventive operation on Duque de Tamames Avenue in Orihuela.

The incident occurred between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m., when officers noticed a vehicle performing irregular manoeuvres and decided to stop it. The two occupants of the vehicle appeared highly nervous.

During a security pat-down and subsequent vehicle search, the officers found several bags containing illicit substances, including a pink powdered substance and a crystalline substance, packaged in individual doses. Additionally, various amounts of cash in different denominations were seized.

The total weight of the confiscated substances exceeded 70 grams. Both individuals were arrested and taken to police headquarters, where the corresponding proceedings were carried out and forwarded to the judicial authorities.

During the operation, one of the detainees required medical attention due to symptoms consistent with drug consumption. He was treated and later discharged. The vehicle was impounded as part of the judicial process.