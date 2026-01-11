Orihuela Tenders €600,000 Project to Renovate Children’s Playgrounds





The Department of Infrastructure of Orihuela City Council has launched a public tender for the renovation, improvement and adaptation of children’s playgrounds across the municipality, with a total investment of nearly €600,000.

The project, which has a budget of €589,121.16 (VAT included), will cover playgrounds located in the urban centre, Orihuela Costa and several outlying districts. The initiative comes in response to the significant deterioration of many play areas and repeated complaints from residents regarding their poor condition.

According to the Department of Infrastructure, the works aim to carry out a comprehensive upgrade to improve safety standards and modernise existing facilities. The councillor for Infrastructure, Víctor Valverde, described the project as “a much-needed intervention to ensure children can play in safe, modern spaces that fully comply with current regulations.”

Valverde also highlighted that, for the first time, playground improvements will be carried out in a coordinated manner across the town centre, coastal areas and rural districts.

The works will include the installation of new play equipment, safety flooring, urban furniture and the repair of recreational areas. Once construction begins, the project is expected to be completed within a maximum period of six months.

City officials have described the initiative as the largest municipal investment to date in public spaces dedicated to children.