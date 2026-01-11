Edition 1110 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 12-18 January 2026





The city of Torrevieja begins 2026 with a total of 110,500 registered residents, marking an increase of 4,150 people compared to the start of 2025, when the population stood at 106,350, according to official figures from the Torrevieja City Council’s Municipal Register.

This growth reflects a sustained upward trend and strengthens Torrevieja’s position as one of the main demographic hubs in the Valencian Community.

We learn that ibuprofen at 600 milligrams and paracetamol at one gram can no longer be sold without a doctor’s prescription following directives from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, and we report on the death throes of a 30 year old dispute as the Valencian Community High Court of Justice (TSJCV) has brought to an end a long-running legal dispute over the reopening of the coastal promenade linking La Caleta and Cabo Roig, dismissing the final appeal filed by residents of the Bellavista housing development in Orihuela Costa.