King Felipe Warns Over Threat to Transatlantic Ties





King Felipe VI has cautioned that the long‑standing partnership between Europe and the United States faces a real risk of being weakened or “dismantled,” a development he said would carry serious consequences for global stability.

Speaking at the annual conference of Spanish ambassadors in Madrid, the monarch said preserving the transatlantic bond now demands “great patience and diplomatic courage.” He described it as an “indispensable framework” born after the Second World War that has helped support democracies, economic growth and the development of multilateral cooperation.

Although he did not name the United States or its president directly, his remarks were widely seen as a subtle rebuke of recent unpredictable policies from Washington, including its military intervention in Venezuela.

Felipe VI said that maintaining close relations requires “mutual loyalty, reciprocal trust, a vision for the future and respect for the rules of the game” enshrined in international law. He warned that if the transatlantic link were to erode or break down entirely, “we all lose out.”

The king also addressed developments in Venezuela, welcoming the release of five Spanish citizens who had been detained there and calling for a “genuine, peaceful, inclusive and sovereign transition” that respects the free and independent will of the Venezuelan people.

He stressed that Venezuelans themselves should determine their future without outside interference.

Felipe VI’s comments come against a backdrop of wider international tensions and debates over the future of global alliances and respect for international norms.