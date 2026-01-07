Freeze Over! Temperatures Bounce Back in Region after coldest night in 6 years





An Arctic air mass has delivered the coldest night in six years to the province of Alicante, with temperatures plunging in the early hours of Wednesday morning before a sharp warm-up expected during the latter half of this week.

The lowest temperature was recorded at the Aitana weather station in Confrides, where the mercury dropped to –7.3°C, colder than during the night of Three Kings and the lowest reading at the site in the past two years, according to Avamet data. In contrast, parts of the coast could approach 20°C this weekend.

In Alicante city, the temperature fell to 2.8°C, making it the coldest night in almost a year. The last lower reading was on 16 January 2025, when temperatures dropped to 2.2°C, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Climatologists say this was likely the coldest night across the province since Storm Gloria in January 2020, which brought heavy snowfall and widespread damage. However, Jorge Olcina, director of the University of Alicante’s Laboratory of Climatology, stressed that the values were not record-breaking.

Freezing temperatures across the region

The cold spell extended across the Valencian Community. In Castelló de la Plana (Almassora), temperatures had not been this low since 5 January 2021, while in Valencia city, similar values had not been seen since 31 January 2023.

According to Avamet and Aemet, some of the lowest minimum temperatures recorded include:

–7.3°C in Confrides (Aitana summit)

in Confrides (Aitana summit) –6.7°C in Alcoy (Menejador) and Villena (Sierra de Salinas)

in Alcoy (Menejador) and Villena (Sierra de Salinas) –6.0°C in Xixona (Rambla de la Sarga)

in Xixona (Rambla de la Sarga) –5.4°C in Banyeres

in Banyeres –4.2°C in Agres and Penàguila

In larger towns and cities, minimum temperatures included 0.4°C in Benidorm, 1.5°C in Elche, 1.1°C in Elda, 1.7°C in Xàbia, 1.8°C in Orihuela, 4.7°C in Torrevieja, and 3.2°C in Dénia.

A yellow weather warning for low temperatures was again activated overnight in inland areas, although the alert is now being lifted as the cold episode linked to Storm Francis and the Arctic air mass comes to an end.

Snow remains on mountain peaks

Snow was still visible on Aitana and the Mariola range on Wednesday morning, mainly in hard-to-reach areas. Temperatures at higher elevations remained well below freezing at midday, with –4.3°C at Aitana, –2.4°C at the Menejador, and –1.6°C at Penya Migjorn in Xixona.

Temperatures to rise, wind warning issued

The cold weather is expected to ease from Thursday, with a general rise in temperatures, particularly along the coast, due to the arrival of westerly winds. Aemet has announced a “change in weather” as Storm Goretti, named by Météo-France, develops over western Europe.

While the storm will bring severe conditions to parts of the continent, in the Valencian Community it is expected to cause a notable increase in temperatures. Meteorologists say the cold air mass will be swept away by westerly winds, bringing milder conditions over the coming days.

Forecasts suggest that temperatures along the coast could approach 20°C on Friday and Sunday.

However, Aemet has issued a yellow warning for strong winds on Friday in inland areas of Alicante province, including l’Alcoià, Alto Vinalopó and parts of l’Alacantí and Medio Vinalopó. Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected between midnight and 4 pm.