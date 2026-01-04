Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa Weather Forecast – Sunday 4 January 2026





The region is set for a largely overcast and unsettled day on January 4, 2026, with, from mid morning, persistent rain and high humidity shaping conditions throughout the area.

The day will begin with very cloudy skies and cool temperatures ranging from 10°C to 15°C. Relative humidity will be exceptionally high, reaching close to 100%, which will add to the damp and chilly feel during the early morning hours.

Rain and humidity

Rain is expected to develop during the morning, initially light but becoming more persistent as the day progresses. By the afternoon and evening, the probability of rainfall will reach 100%. Humidity levels are forecast to remain between 80% and 100% for most of the day, increasing the likelihood of standing water on roads and possible traffic delays.

Outlook for the coming days

Unsettled weather is expected to continue into January 5, with further rainfall and temperatures ranging from lows of around 9°C to highs near 13°C. Conditions are forecast to begin improving on January 6. While rain may still affect the morning, the afternoon should bring partial clearing and a noticeable reduction in rainfall.

From January 7 onwards, a drier trend is expected to take hold. Skies will alternate between cloudy and partly cloudy, with only a low chance of rain. Temperatures will gradually rise, with daytime highs approaching 13°C, though overnight lows may dip to around 4°C.

By January 8 and 9, the weather is forecast to become significantly more settled and pleasant. Mostly clear or partly cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 16°C. Humidity levels will ease, settling between 50% and 70%, creating more comfortable conditions.

Summary

Early January in Torrevieja will be dominated by rain and high humidity, but a clear improvement is expected as the week progresses. Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions during wet conditions and make the most of the brighter, milder weather expected towards the end of the week.