Merseyside man named as target of failed assassination attempt in Orihuela Costa





A man from Merseyside has been identified as the victim of a failed assassination attempt in Orihuela Costa after a gunman opened fire on his car in a residential car park in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

Sonny Redmond narrowly survived the attack after more than a dozen shots were fired at his vehicle late in the evening of December 11. The 32-year-old was in the Costa Blanca region when the shooting occurred at around 10pm.

Redmond is reported to have suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and chest. Despite his injuries, he is believed to have alerted a nearby neighbour before the shooter escaped. Photographs circulated on social media and in Spanish media showed a vehicle windscreen riddled with bullet holes.

The incident took place in an underground garage at a residential complex in Lomas de Cabo Roig, an area of Orihuela Costa, south of Torrevieja. Redmond was rushed to a Torrevieja University hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was said to be in a serious condition in intensive care.

Spanish media have identified Redmond as one of two British men previously arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a cannabis club last year. He was reportedly released on bail in November, around seven months after being taken into custody.

Although it is unclear how long he had been living in Spain, Redmond is understood to be originally from the Bootle area. In the mid-2010s, he was made subject to a gang injunction by a Merseyside court over alleged links to organised crime in the Sefton area. He later appeared on a Merseyside Police most wanted list for breaching the injunction and failing to attend court over alleged drugs offences.

According to Spanish reports, Redmond was allegedly involved in an armed raid on a cannabis club in San Fulgencio in October 2024. He and another man, aged 33, are said to have broken into the premises while armed with machine guns, stealing cash and cannabis products valued at around €5,000.

It was reported that the pair later demanded €25,000 and a share of future profits, allegedly threatening the club’s owner and his family. Redmond is said to have attempted to evade police by changing his name but was eventually arrested following a standoff in which he allegedly took an elderly couple hostage.

The Guardia Civil understands that the attempted killing of Redmond may be linked to the murder of a 29-year-old British man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds 10 days later, also in Lomas de Cabo Roig, on December 21. Detains of that attack were only released last week.

It is thought that both shootings are believed to be connected to British and Irish organised drug gangs operating in the Vega Baja region. The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil in Alicante.

A police spokesperson said the Orihuela Court of Instruction has sealed the case, meaning no official details are being released while inquiries continue, a common practice during active investigations in Spain.

The December incidents follow a series of gun-related crimes in southern Spain this year linked to British organised crime. In April, Bootle man Steven Gray, 32, was shot dead in Calahonda, with a burned-out vehicle containing firearms later discovered nearby. In May, Scottish gang figures Eddie Lyons Jr and Ross Monaghan were killed in Fuengirola while watching a football match. Michael Terrence Riley, 44, originally from Bootle and later living in Huyton, has since been extradited from the UK to face trial over those killings.

Redmond Image courtesy of Merseyside Police