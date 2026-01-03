Snow Forecast for Alicante Province as Storm ‘Francis’ Approaches





Several inland areas of Alicante province are expected to see snowfall as storm Francis brings a sharp turn toward winter conditions. Inland regions face the greatest risk of snow and frost as the weather episode develops.

From this Saturday, Alicante province will experience a sudden shift in conditions, with rain, a notable drop in temperatures, and the possibility of snow in locations where it is normally rare. While experts from the University of Alicante’s Climatology Laboratory stress that this is not an extreme event, they describe it as significant enough to warrant close monitoring by emergency services.

According to Emergencies 112, the first effects of storm Francis will be felt along the northern coast of the province, particularly around Cape of Nao, where showers will mark the beginning of a colder phase. Conditions are expected to worsen between Sunday the 4th and Monday the 5th, when the arrival of a very cold air mass could lower snow levels to unusually low altitudes for this time of year.

Areas Most Likely to See Snow

The highest probability of snowfall is forecast for the northern inland areas, especially the l’Alcoià region, where towns close to mountainous terrain could awaken to snow-covered landscapes. Elevated zones in El Comtat are also at risk, along with other interior areas of the province, particularly in mountainous locations where accumulations could be greater.

As a precaution, Emergencies 112 has issued a special weather alert for rain and snow affecting both the northern coastline and inland areas of Alicante. The Generalitat has identified potential snowfall zones stretching from Dénia and Jávea to Villena, encompassing the regions of El Comtat and l’Alcoià. The alert also includes parts of l’Alacantí, Marina Baixa, and even areas of Medio Vinalopó such as Elda, Monóvar, and Pinoso.

A Complex Weather Episode

Climatologists from the University of Alicante, using forecast models from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), highlight the “complexity” of the storm. Weather conditions are expected to vary greatly over short distances, meaning snow could fall in one valley while rain occurs in another at a similar elevation. As a result, experts caution against confirming snowfall in specific towns until the event draws closer.

Aemet has also issued a special advisory warning of low-level snowfall affecting wide areas of the Iberian Peninsula, reinforcing the need for caution as storm Francis unfolds.