Watching the Skies for the Three Kings Parades: Uncertainty on the Coast and Rain in the Province Interior





The arrival of the Three Kings on the streets of Alicante province could be affected by uncertain weather. As families finalise plans for the parades, the sky threatens to disrupt festivities in several towns—especially inland, where rain appears almost certain. This situation has created both anticipation and concern among organizers and residents eager to enjoy this cherished Christmas tradition.

Jorge Olcina, director of the Climatology Laboratory at the University of Alicante, highlights the complexity of the situation. “Conditions will worsen between Sunday and Monday, with rain expected from Storm Francis, which is currently in the Gulf of Cádiz. It will move into the Mediterranean, and from Sunday onward, rainfall is forecast along the coast and across Alicante province, directly affecting the Three Kings Parades,” Olcina explained.

Coastal Forecast: Constant Vigilance Required

In coastal cities such as Alicante, Benidorm Torrevieja and Cartagena, authorities are keeping a close eye on the skies. Olcina notes, “The coast will require near-hourly monitoring. Rain may ease by the afternoon, though the weather will remain unpleasant and humid. How the situation evolves will depend on the storm’s energy, which has already produced unusually intense rainfall this December.”

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) confirms the uncertainty: for Alicante, it predicts a 100% probability of rain on Sunday, January 4, and Monday, January 5, the day of the Three Kings Parade. On Tuesday, January 6, the probability drops to 45%, though clear skies are not guaranteed.

Inland Areas: Rain and the Possibility of Snow

The outlook is more challenging in inland towns such as Alcoy, where precipitation is virtually certain. “Inland areas face a tougher situation; rain could continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

From the early hours of Monday to Tuesday, January 5–6, temperatures in the middle layers of the atmosphere will drop considerably, and precipitation could fall as snow, especially in the Alicante mountains,” Olcina explained.

This raises additional concerns, as snow between January 4–5 could complicate logistics for parades in higher-altitude areas. Mountain residents should remain alert to potential snow accumulation and low temperatures, especially in the early mornings, until Thursday, January 9.

The 3 Kings Parade in Orihuela Costa, culminating at La Zenia Boulevard, is still going ahead but the situation could change over the weekend

Uncertain Evolution: The Key Lies in the Storm

The main unknown is how Storm Francis will evolve. Olcina adds, “The development of coastal rain cannot be confirmed until late Sunday or Monday morning. It could subside by Monday afternoon, allowing the Three Kings Parade to go ahead—albeit under damp and unpleasant conditions.”

He emphasises that the Atlantic storm crossing into the Mediterranean has already generated intense rainfall in an unusually wet December, making predictions difficult. From January 6 onward, atmospheric conditions are expected to stabilize under an anticyclone, bringing warmer daytime temperatures and cooler nights, thus ending the period of instability.

Latest Situation: Costa Blanca and Costa Cálida Parades

As of Friday, January 2, 2026. Confirmed Cancellations

El Campello: The parade has been cancelled and replaced with a reception at the Cultural Center. The city council cited the "very real possibility of heavy rainfall on Monday, January 5" as the reason.

Busot: Mayor Alejandro Morant announced cancellation due to the weather forecast.

Oliva: The parade is cancelled; alternative children's activities, such as arrivals and welcome events, will proceed later in the day.

Cartagena and Alcantarilla (Murcia): Main parades cancelled. Cartagena will host a scaled-down street walk earlier in the week so children can still see the Kings.

Alcoy has not cancelled its parade yet but has activated safety protocols in preparation.

Parades Under Review or Pending Decisions

Denia: Authorities will decide on the day whether the parade can proceed.

Alicante Province: Many parades remain scheduled for January 5–6, but are likely to be affected by rain. No official cancellations have been announced; spectators should prepare for wet weather.

Elche: Chair rentals for the parade were delayed; the council may cancel if weather alerts are issued, with refunds provided.

Torrevieja and Orihuela/Orihuela Costa: No cancellations published yet, but authorities may issue last-minute decisions depending on rain severity and official warnings.

Other towns are considering alternative plans or modifications—such as indoor events or static displays—if rain disrupts parades.

What This Means for Parade-Goers