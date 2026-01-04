Torrevieja Postpones Three Kings Parade to January 6 Due to Severe Weather Forecast





TORREVIEJA (January 4, 2026) — The Torrevieja City Council has officially announced the postponement of the traditional Three Kings Parade (Cabalgata de Reyes). Originally scheduled for the evening of January 5, the event will now take place on Tuesday, January 6, at 5:00 PM due to adverse weather conditions.

The decision was finalized this morning following emergency coordination meetings between local law enforcement, emergency services, the parade organizers, and the meteorological experts at Proyecto Mastral. Officials emphasized that the shift is a preventive measure to ensure the safety of spectators—particularly children—and participants.

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM (17:00)

5:00 PM (17:00) The Route: The parade will begin at Paseo Vista Alegre , proceeding through Clemente Gosálvez, Ramón Gallud, Zoa, and Caballero de Rodas.

The parade will begin at , proceeding through Clemente Gosálvez, Ramón Gallud, Zoa, and Caballero de Rodas. The Finale: The procession will conclude at the Plaza de la Constitución, in front of the Archpriest Church of the Immaculate Conception.

A Message from Their Majesties

Despite the change in the parade schedule, “Their Majesties the Three Kings” have issued an official note to the City Council to reassure local families.

The Kings confirmed that gift delivery will proceed as planned during the early hours of January 5. Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar will still arrive in Torrevieja on schedule to fulfill their traditional duties, and the parade on the 6th will serve as a grand farewell celebration for the community.

Safety as a Priority

“This was a difficult but responsible decision,” a council spokesperson stated. “Our priority is to avoid unnecessary risks and ensure that one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas season can be enjoyed in the best possible conditions.”

The City Council expressed its gratitude to residents and visitors for their understanding and cooperation, promising a “magical afternoon full of joy” once the weather clears on Tuesday.