Edition 1109 of the Leader Newspaper, 4 – 11 January 2026

On Friday the nursing union Satse issued a stark warning regarding the “inhumane” collapse of the Torrevieja Hospital Emergency Department. The union is calling on Health Minister Marciano Gomez and the Conselleria de Sanidad to take immediate action.

Since December 30, patients have faced wait times exceeding 60 hours for admission, with many stranded in a unit designed only for short-term urgent care.

News on page 3 about the abandonment of plans to extend the current Centro Salud in Orihuela Costa, and on page 6 we have more from psychic reader Robert about his experiences with Extra Sensory Perception.