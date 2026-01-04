Orihuela Joins Growing List of Towns Postponing Three Kings Parades Over Weather Concerns





Orihuela City Council has confirmed that the traditional Three Kings Parade (Cabalgata de Reyes Magos) will take place on Tuesday, January 6, following several coordination meetings between municipal departments and the company responsible for organising the event.

The decision comes after assessing weather forecasts and undertaking a significant organisational effort, given the complexity of mobilising extensive human and material resources. The aim, the council said, is to ensure the safety of both participants and spectators, as well as the smooth running of the parade.

This year’s parade will have a particularly symbolic character, as it will serve as a farewell to Their Majesties the Three Kings of the East after the night in which they have delivered gifts and joy to homes across the municipality, before beginning their return journey to the East.

In Orihuela Costa, the parade will start at 5:00 pm, departing from the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, marking a change to its usual route. At the end of the procession, the Three Kings will hold a reception at Orihuela Costa Town Hall, where they will bid farewell to local children and share a final moment with them before departing.

Meanwhile, in Orihuela city centre, the parade will begin at 6:00 pm and will follow its traditional route, starting from Las Espeñetas and finishing at the Glorieta Gabriel Miró. Along the way, the Three Kings will tour the streets to say goodbye to the children of Orihuela.

Orihuela City Council has thanked families for their understanding regarding the changes to the programme and reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the excitement and magic of Three Kings Day.

The council emphasised that every effort has been made to clearly explain the reasons behind these decisions and to ensure that the celebration remains a truly memorable experience for the youngest residents.