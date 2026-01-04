Children at the Vega Baja Hospital Receive a Special Visit from the Three Wise Men





Their Majesties, the Three Wise Men of the East, visited Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela today, continuing one of the most heartfelt traditions associated with their arrival in the municipality. The visit aimed to bring joy, warmth, and hope to children who remain hospitalized during this especially meaningful time of year.

The Wise Men were accompanied by the Councillor for Health, Irene Celdrán, and the Councillor for Festivities, Rocío Ortuño, who shared this special moment with the young patients and their families, highlighting the importance of keeping the spirit of celebration alive even within a hospital setting.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were welcomed by Laura Párraga Godoy, Deputy Director of Nursing at Vega Baja Hospital, and Olaya Bernabé, Assistant Head of Midwifery, Maternity, and Pediatrics, along with numerous healthcare professionals from the hospital. Staff members accompanied the visit and expressed their appreciation for this much-anticipated gesture for the hospital’s youngest patients.

During their visit, Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar toured several areas of the hospital, including the Pediatric Ward, where they distributed gifts and shared encouraging words and smiles with hospitalized children and their families.

The Orihuela City Council emphasized the special significance of this annual visit, which is considered one of the most emotional highlights of the Three Kings Day celebrations. Councillor for Festivities Rocío Ortuño stated, “The Three Wise Men always make a special effort to ensure that no child misses out on the magic of these days, especially those who must spend the holidays in hospital.”

Meanwhile, Councillor for Health Irene Celdrán praised the dedication of the Vega Baja Hospital healthcare staff, thanking them for their commitment and compassion. She underlined the importance of initiatives like this in humanizing healthcare and providing emotional support to both children and their families.

Their Majesties’ Agenda in Orihuela

The visit to Vega Baja Hospital forms part of the Three Wise Men’s pre-celebration agenda in Orihuela. On Monday, January 5 at 11:30 a.m., the official reception will take place at the Teatro Circo of Orihuela, where children will have the opportunity to meet the Wise Men and deliver their letters.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, the traditional parade has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 6. On this occasion, the parade will symbolize the Wise Men’s farewell rather than their arrival. After spending the night delivering gifts throughout Orihuela, Their Majesties will parade through the streets to bid farewell to children before beginning their long journey back to the East.

In Orihuela Costa, the parade will begin at 5:00 p.m., departing from Zenia Boulevard, followed by a reception at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall.

In Orihuela city center, the parade will start at 6:00 p.m., following its traditional route from Las Espeñetas and ending at Glorieta Gabriel Miró.