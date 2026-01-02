Man Re-Arrested and Jailed After Three Violent Kidnappings in Callosa de Segura





January 2, 2026 / The Spanish Civil Guard have solved a serious case of illegal detention and violent robbery in the town of Callosa de Segura, Alicante, and have re-arrested the alleged perpetrator, who has now been remanded in custody.

The investigation, carried out under Operation Crinto, began in November 2025 after a victim filed a complaint. According to the report, the victim was sitting on a bench at a local viewpoint when a man approached and asked for a cigarette. The suspect noticed that the victim was carrying a mobile phone with €100 inside its case. He then pulled out a large knife, threatened the victim by placing it against their neck, and struck him with the handle of the weapon.

The attacker forced the victim to walk to an old, nearly abandoned house, where the victim was held against his will. The victim later managed to escape during a moment of inattention and walked to a medical center to receive treatment for their injuries before being transferred to Vega Baja University Hospital.

Following the complaint, investigators from the Civil Guard’s main post in Callosa de Segura analysed the suspect’s modus operandi and the victim’s testimony, which led to the identification of the alleged offender. Later that month, officers searched the abandoned property, arrested the suspect, and seized the large knife used in the attack, which had been hidden under a carpet.

The operation involved officers from the Callosa de Segura main post and the Citizen Security Unit in Torrevieja. The suspect was initially brought before the Orihuela Investigating Court and released under precautionary measures.

Second Arrest and Imprisonment

At the end of November, the Civil Guard were informed that two additional judicial warrants had been issued against the same individual for search, arrest, and imprisonment by courts in the Orihuela judicial district. Given the suspect’s criminal record and risk of flight, police established several surveillance operations.

In December, officers discovered that the suspect was again hiding inside the same abandoned building. When confronted, he refused to surrender and attempted to flee through upper-floor windows, even positioning himself to jump from a first-floor level. Thanks to a secured perimeter, officers prevented his escape and arrested him.

The case files were forwarded to the relevant courts, and after being brought before the judicial authorities, the suspect was ordered to be held in prison.