Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Torrevieja Hospital Laboratory Staff





The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal filed by laboratory workers at Torrevieja Hospital who sought to be transferred to the new management company following the end of the hospital’s healthcare concession with Ribera Salud.

The ruling brings the legal battle to an end and leaves the future of more than 30 dismissed employees unresolved.

The decision represents a fresh blow for the workers and their families, who have faced months of uncertainty since losing their jobs following the change in management. With this ruling, all judicial avenues have now been exhausted.

The dispute dates back to a judgment by the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), which declared the collective dismissal null and void and ordered the reinstatement of the laboratory staff. Despite this ruling, the Regional Ministry of Health decided to appeal to the Supreme Court—contrary, the workers say, to a public commitment made by Health Minister Marciano Gómez not to pursue further legal action if the decision favoured employees.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court concluded that there was no legal obligation for the new operator to take on the staff. According to legal sources, the court determined that the terms of the Torrevieja healthcare concession did not include a clause requiring the transfer of workers when the concession ended.

The outcome has sparked political criticism at the local level. The Socialist Party (PSOE) in Torrevieja expressed regret over the ruling and accused the governing People’s Party (PP) of abandoning the workers throughout the process. The PSOE recalled that in May 2025 it submitted a motion urging the Regional Ministry of Health not to appeal the TSJCV decision, a proposal that was blocked by the PP through a blanket amendment.

PSOE spokesperson Bárbara Soler accused the local government of drawing “misleading” comparisons with the Manises health department, where staff transfers were legally guaranteed when the concession expired. “In Torrevieja, the tender documents—drawn up by the PP—did not include this obligation, yet they chose to confuse the public instead of defending the workers,” she said.

The Socialists also criticised the silence of Mayor Eduardo Dolón following the Supreme Court’s decision, arguing that the PP has prioritised party discipline over the interests of the city and its workers.

For the affected laboratory staff, the ruling brings their legal fight to an end and while they acknowledge that all judicial options have now been exhausted, their employment future now remains uncertain.