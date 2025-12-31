Torrevieja Completes Major Upgrade and Beautification of Avenida Pinoso





Torrevieja, 31 December 2025 – The Parks and Gardens Department has carried out a comprehensive maintenance and beautification project along the green area of Avenida Pinoso, in the Acequión neighborhood.

The work was part of the council’s annual plan and also responded to requests from local residents. Specialized teams have been active in recent days to improve the health of the vegetation, enhance safety, and upgrade urban furniture.

Key actions included:

Pruning and care of trees and hedges to support healthy growth and improve visibility.

Planting new ornamental species, such as hibiscus, oleander, yuccas, pittosporum, and messem, to increase plant diversity and resilience.

Grass seeding in areas showing wear.

Repair and refurbishment of urban furniture, including stairs and benches, ensuring safety and accessibility.

Painting and general beautification across the area.

Comprehensive cleaning, including clearing undergrowth, removing plant debris, and maintaining paths.

Councillor Concha Sala said that the initiative strengthens the council’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing Torrevieja’s green spaces, creating more pleasant, accessible, and functional areas for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.