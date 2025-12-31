Jailed Murcia Surgeon Says Operating Movements Were Standard Practice





A surgeon remanded in custody over the alleged rape of a patient during a cosmetic procedure in Murcia has strongly denied the accusations, telling a judge that he never exposed himself and that movements seen on video footage were routine in liposuction surgery.

In a statement given before the investigating judge in Molina de Segura, the doctor — identified by his initials, DGS — insisted he did not sexually assault the patient while she was under anaesthetic. He remains in provisional detention without bail at Sangonera prison, although his defence has announced plans to seek his release pending trial.

According to court documents, DGS told the judge that “he did not rape the patient” and “never took his penis out,” maintaining that his hands were visible at all times and that surgical instruments were handed to him by nurses. He acknowledged touching the patient only to apply gauze required for the procedure.

The surgeon declined to answer questions when initially interviewed by officers from the Family and Women’s Assistance Unit (UFAM), invoking his right to remain silent. By that stage, he was already represented by a prominent criminal lawyer in Murcia, whom he hired after the alleged victim — described as being in shock — contacted him upon learning that an investigation was under way.

In his later judicial statement, given solely in response to questions from his own lawyer, DGS addressed video footage recorded by nursing staff inside the operating theatre. He explained that a “rocking motion” visible in the images was a standard movement performed during liposuction procedures. “Depending on foot position and whether you are facing the patient or standing side-on, you sometimes have to adopt awkward positions,” he said, adding that such movements are common in this type of surgery.

He also defended his positioning in the operating room, stating that he adjusted the operating table so he could work in profile. This, he said, was to improve access and to prevent people entering the theatre from seeing patients’ genitals when they are placed in a gynaecological position. “I don’t like patients to have their legs positioned in that way where others can see,” he told the court.

DGS detailed his clothing during the operation, saying he wore surgical scrubs — trousers and a T-shirt — along with underwear and compression stockings extending to his abdomen, which he uses due to circulatory problems caused by long hours standing. He stressed that the stockings had no opening and that he also wore a disposable gown and a surgical apron to prevent liquid from infiltrations soaking through his clothing.

He claimed that the gowns were fastened with multiple ties, making it impossible to undress during the procedure. “I could not have put down the instruments to pull down my clothing and insert my penis,” he said, adding that he tore the gown off only after the liposuction had been completed.

The surgeon told the judge that the operation proceeded normally, pausing only to fit a support belt to the patient. He said the nurse and the patient were always present in the room, although an assistant entered and left periodically.

During his testimony, DGS also acknowledged that he generally avoids catheterising patients, despite anaesthetists recommending it, because he believes it interferes with the surgical field. He further stated that he voluntarily submitted to DNA testing and denied any intention of fleeing.

The investigation remains ongoing as the court continues to examine the evidence surrounding the allegations.