Civil Guard Busts Cannabis Greenhouse in Abandoned Casillas Restaurant





Murcia, 31 December 2025 – The Civil Guard of Murcia has dismantled an illegal indoor cannabis operation in an abandoned restaurant in the Casillas district, seizing 1,000 cannabis plants and one kilogram of marijuana buds ready for sale.

Two individuals have been arrested for alleged crimes against public health, including drug cultivation and production, as well as electricity fraud. The premises, which was no longer in use as a business, had been illegally connected to the electricity supply to power lighting, heating, irrigation, and ventilation systems for the greenhouse.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Redsin, began after authorities detected signs of illicit marijuana production at the location. The Civil Guard determined that the site was being used to grow, dry, package, and sell cannabis.

A judicially authorized search of the property and the upper-floor residence of one of the suspects revealed the full scale of the operation: 1,000 cannabis plants in drying process, a kilogram of buds ready for sale, and extensive cultivation equipment including lights, fans, air conditioning units, carbon filters, and water tanks.

The Civil Guard concluded the operation with the arrest of the two suspects, who now face charges for drug-related crimes and electricity fraud.