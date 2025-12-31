Wizz Air Expands Eastern Europe Network from Alicante-Elche Airport





Wizz Air has announced a significant expansion of its flight programme from Alicante-Elche Airport, with increased frequencies to several Eastern European destinations for the upcoming season.

The Hungarian low-cost airline has been one of the fastest-growing carriers at the airport this year, carrying more than 600,000 passengers between January and October, according to Aena. This represents an increase of around 112,000 passengers year on year, placing Wizz Air behind only Ryanair and easyJet in terms of growth.

Among the destinations seeing the biggest boost is Bucharest, which will increase from five to seven weekly flights next summer, reflecting strong demand. Katowice (Poland) will also benefit from additional services, rising to seven weekly flights in spring and autumn, while maintaining four flights per week during the summer season.

The recently launched Belgrade–Alicante route, currently the only direct connection between Alicante and Serbia, has exceeded expectations. Its strong performance has prompted Wizz Air to add a fourth weekly flight on Sundays.

Beyond Eastern Europe, Wizz Air will also increase services to Budapest this winter and expand flights to Rome-Fiumicino, where the airline has strengthened its base fleet. As a result, Alicante will gain an additional weekly flight to Rome next summer, increasing services from four to five per week.

The airline has also introduced two new winter routes from Alicante: Milan-Malpensa, with four weekly flights, and Bratislava, with three weekly services, restoring a link that had been absent for more than a decade.

Wizz Air’s continued expansion underlines Alicante-Elche Airport’s growing importance as a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe.