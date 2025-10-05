Torrevieja Hosts Fifth Street Food Market from October 8–12

Torrevieja, October 2, 2025 – The Parque de las Naciones will welcome the fifth edition of the Street Food Market from October 8 to 12, offering free entry to a vibrant program of gastronomy, live music, children’s activities, and a vintage market. Organizers expect around 20,000 visitors over the five-day event.
The festival will feature 12 food trucks serving national and international cuisine—including Spanish, Venezuelan, and Argentine dishes—alongside 20 vintage market stalls. The opening celebration on Wednesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. will include the official inauguration party, followed by a concert by the legendary Valencian band Seguridad Social at 9:30 p.m.
Highlights of the Program:
- Thursday, Oct 9: Storytelling by Alexandre Morera, tribute concert to The Rolling Stones by Control Stone, and acoustic sets by FYC and Días de Radio.
- Friday, Oct 10: Children’s activities and a live performance by Demonios (tribute to Estopa).
- Saturday, Oct 11: Magic show by Mago Kachinocheve, tribute to El Canto del Loco by La Esencia del Loco, and evening performances including Queen tribute band Kenng and DJs Las Hienas.
- Sunday, Oct 12: Children’s show with Payaso Edy and live tribute to U2 by The Fly.
The event aims to create a family-friendly space where residents and visitors can enjoy culinary delights, cultural activities, and quality live music in a safe environment. Torrevieja City Council highlights the market’s role in boosting local culture and leisure, establishing Parque de las Naciones as a key city venue.