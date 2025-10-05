Torrevieja Hosts Fifth Street Food Market from October 8–12





Torrevieja, October 2, 2025 – The Parque de las Naciones will welcome the fifth edition of the Street Food Market from October 8 to 12, offering free entry to a vibrant program of gastronomy, live music, children’s activities, and a vintage market. Organizers expect around 20,000 visitors over the five-day event.

The festival will feature 12 food trucks serving national and international cuisine—including Spanish, Venezuelan, and Argentine dishes—alongside 20 vintage market stalls. The opening celebration on Wednesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. will include the official inauguration party, followed by a concert by the legendary Valencian band Seguridad Social at 9:30 p.m.

Highlights of the Program:

Thursday, Oct 9: Storytelling by Alexandre Morera, tribute concert to The Rolling Stones by Control Stone, and acoustic sets by FYC and Días de Radio.

Storytelling by Alexandre Morera, tribute concert to by Control Stone, and acoustic sets by FYC and Días de Radio. Friday, Oct 10: Children’s activities and a live performance by Demonios (tribute to Estopa).

Children’s activities and a live performance by Demonios (tribute to Estopa). Saturday, Oct 11: Magic show by Mago Kachinocheve, tribute to El Canto del Loco by La Esencia del Loco, and evening performances including Queen tribute band Kenng and DJs Las Hienas.

Magic show by Mago Kachinocheve, tribute to by La Esencia del Loco, and evening performances including Queen tribute band and DJs Las Hienas. Sunday, Oct 12: Children’s show with Payaso Edy and live tribute to U2 by The Fly.

The event aims to create a family-friendly space where residents and visitors can enjoy culinary delights, cultural activities, and quality live music in a safe environment. Torrevieja City Council highlights the market’s role in boosting local culture and leisure, establishing Parque de las Naciones as a key city venue.