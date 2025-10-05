San Miguel GS at Font del Llop (1 October 2025)





“moscas moscas” everywhere not a bit of air to be had – buggy screens were up, and a lot of free protein was consumed – once home, showers had produced samples of said “gnats” in various different pieces of clothing, hair, etc. Must have been after the rain that the Starter purported to have not had for 2 years…. whatever – little beggar gnats were murmuring like Starlings for the first 6-8 holes. However…. a gorgeously sunny day up at “The Wolf’s Watering hole” ensued to produce some not too shabby golf scores.

If we are honest, the course was in less than fabulous conditions but did look good. The tee boxes and greens left a lot to be desired. Very sadly this is a common complaint for most of the Costa Blanca courses at this time of year. The new “SUPER HIGH” season.. I shall say no more.

We welcomed our new Captain, Mick Pryke, on his inaugural day, and said goodbye to the birthday boy Lee Eastman. Thank you, Lee, for a great year and we hope Mick has a superb year incoming.

Some super scores today – well done to all:

Gold: Gavin Parke (37 pts – let’s remember he had a hole in one here the last time)

Silver: Humphrey Kelleher (39 pts)

Bronze: Charles Jones (44 pts and total best score of the day for this near 90-year-old?! – Sandy conceded happily with her 40pts on this occasion)

A plethora of “Twos” this week shared between Phil de Lacy, Dave Rowe, Ivan Hanak, Will Hammon and Issy “Tutu” Wiggins Turner with a double – super work. Nearest the Pins from Marit Ronsen, Phil de Lacy x 2 and another double by Issy Wiggins Turner. Best guests were Colin Fawcett (33 pts) and Trevor Mackay (33 pts on countback) winning a sleeve of balls. Well done you great bunch! Our famous “McBride Bottle” was adopted by Roddy Duncan (he’s been away…) with the coveted purse of the football card taken by Terry Sharley with Wigan.

Next week we are at La Serena.

Next week we are at La Serena.

Left to Right (lefthand): Gavin Parke (Gold), Roddy Duncan (McBride Bottle), Charles Holmes (Bronze and nearly 90!), Humphrey Kelleher, Paul “Stand in PBomber” Lambert and new Vice-Captain and Trevor Mackay (Best Guest). Righthand: Kevin Whiting, New Captain – Mick Pryke, Ken “Flahahahaherty” Flaherty and Issy Wiggins Turner.