La Mata Beach Welcomes Release of 16 Loggerhead Turtles





La Mata beach in Torrevieja became the stage this Wednesday for a landmark conservation event: the release of sixteen young loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) into the Mediterranean.

The hatchlings, born in 2024 from a nest laid by the turtle known as Pura Vida on Los Locos beach, were carefully transferred to La Mata, where they emerged from their eggs. After spending their first year under controlled care at the Oceanogràfic in Valencia, the turtles made their first entry into the sea, cheered on by local residents, schoolchildren, volunteers, and officials.

The nesting of Pura Vida last summer surprised both residents and visitors when 64 eggs were discovered in the heart of Torrevieja’s urban coastline. From the start, the nest was guarded day and night by volunteers and environmental technicians. Six eggs were sent to Valencia for the Oceanogràfic Foundation’s Head Starting program—an initiative designed to improve survival during the species’ most vulnerable early stages—while the rest incubated on La Mata beach. In total, sixteen hatchlings were reared and released.

Under Head Starting, the turtles received a year of veterinary monitoring, a carefully managed diet, and environmental supervision. This approach greatly increases their chances of survival, since most would not survive their first months in the wild.

Releasing the turtles on Torrevieja’s coast is more than symbolic. Loggerhead turtles follow the principle of philopatry—returning as adults to the very beaches where they were born to lay their own eggs, often decades later. By honoring this natural instinct, conservationists aim to strengthen recolonization efforts along the western Mediterranean.

The release ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor and Tourism Councillor Rosario Martínez, Environment and Beaches Councillor Antonio Vidal, municipal biologist Juan Antonio Pujol, representatives of the Local Police, and beach maintenance teams. The Oceanogràfic Foundation brought its conservation and education staff, while 45 students from IES Mediterráneo joined local residents and beachgoers to witness the moment.

Loggerhead turtles remain classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), facing threats from habitat loss, marine pollution, fishing gear, and climate change. The Oceanogràfic Foundation, together with public institutions, scientists, and volunteers, continues to develop rescue, research, and awareness programs to safeguard the species’ future in the Mediterranean.