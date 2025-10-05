



Spain’s summer tourism boom shows no signs of slowing, with the Southern Costa Blanca breaking records alongside the national surge. July and August 2025 saw 22.3 million visitors across the country, surpassing 2024’s 21.8 million. In August alone, 11.3 million international travellers arrived, a 2.9% increase on last year, following a record-breaking July with 11 million arrivals.

Over the first eight months, 66.8 million international tourists visited Spain, up nearly 4% on 2024, with the Southern Costa Blanca emerging as a hotspot, driven by British, French, and German visitors. This growth continues despite warnings from the British press about overcrowding and overtourism, proving that their doom-laden dispatches were wildly overstated.

Benidorm and Torrevieja Shine

Benidorm, long known as a magnet for sun-seekers and nightlife lovers, has seen record visitor numbers this summer, filling hotels, beaches, and entertainment venues to capacity. One hotel manager said, “We’ve never seen September bookings this strong. People are staying longer and spending more.”

Meanwhile, Torrevieja has experienced a surge in family tourism and cultural visitors, drawn by festivals and the region’s popular coastline. Local businesses report booming restaurant, bar, and hotel activity, while apartment rentals remain in high demand. Residents welcomed the tourism boost but stressed that infrastructure must keep pace with demand. “Tourism is vital, but we need sustainable growth,” said a local business owner.

Seasonal patterns are shifting, with more tourists extending their stays into September, keeping the Costa Blanca South busy well after the traditional summer peak.

Authorities Act Amid Growing Pressure

The rise comes amid ongoing anti-tourist protests and government measures to curb overcrowding. Authorities removed 53,000 tourist flats from rental registers nationwide, converting them into permanent housing.

Barcelona plans to phase out short-term tourist apartments by 2028, while Málaga and the Balearic Islands have introduced stricter visitor behaviour rules.

On the Southern Costa Blanca officials are monitoring short-term rentals and implementing local campaigns to ensure tourists respect public spaces, noise ordinances, and environmental regulations.

Residents Feel the Pressure

Despite these measures, locals warn that infrastructure and housing are under strain. In Torrevieja, rising accommodation demand has led to competition for housing, while Benidorm’s beaches and streets are crowded during peak periods.

Protesters emphasize the need for sustainable tourism policies, including ecological tourist taxes and limits on new hotel developments, to protect local resources and ensure residents’ quality of life.

Changing Holiday Trends

Shifting travel habits are extending Spain’s tourism season. Fewer than 40% of Spaniards took holidays in August, while one in six chose September, a pattern mirrored by international visitors.

Hotels on the Costa Blanca South have seen rates rise, reflecting strong demand: prices are up 25% from 2019, with continued growth year-on-year.

Spain’s Tourism Resilience

Despite anti-tourist protests and warnings abroad, Spain—and particularly the Costa Blanca South—continues to thrive. Benidorm and Torrevieja lead the way, showing that the region can welcome millions of visitors while cautiously addressing overtourism concerns.

Officials, businesses, and residents are working to balance the economic benefits with sustainable community planning, ensuring Spain remains Europe’s ultimate holiday destination.