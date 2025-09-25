Ciudadanos make Allegations of Fraud over Road Maintenance in Orihuela Costa





Ciudadanos (Cs) has filed a formal complaint in court over what it calls the “Caso Viales” — the road maintenance contract in Orihuela Costa. The party alleges that the contract was deliberately structured to benefit the company Zaplana Caselles Construcciones with over €3.5 million in five years, despite the company failing to meet its obligations from the very start.

The complaint, lodged before the Orihuela Court, accuses several former and current PP councillors, a municipal civil servant, and the contractor itself of fraud, maladministration, embezzlement, and document falsification. Those named include ex-mayor Emilio Bascuñana, various ex- and current councillors, municipal employee Antonio Gracia Penalva, and the company’s manager.

A recent court ruling confirmed that the contractor had never complied with key contract requirements, such as providing the promised 1,174 m² industrial building that helped it narrowly win the tender. The company also failed to meet staffing requirements. Despite this, PP councillors repeatedly approved and paid the company’s invoices in full, while technical reports signed by the accused civil servant downplayed or concealed the breaches.

Ciudadanos claims this amounts to a sustained fraud against the public interest, arguing that local officials knowingly ignored or concealed the breaches to protect the company. The complaint also highlights that when PP and Vox later regained control of the council, they extended the company’s contract in 2024, even after breaches had been judicially confirmed. The extension was allegedly done irregularly — without updated guarantees, without verifying improvements, and without adjusting contract values — all to the sole benefit of the company.

Ultimately, the company rejected a second renewal in 2025, forcing the council to municipalise the service at a higher cost.

