Flood and Fire Risks Threaten Over 500 Homes in Orihuela Costa





Residents of Dehesa de Campoamor in Orihuela Costa are warning of serious flooding and fire hazards due to neglected maintenance of local waterways and forested areas.

The neighborhood association Costa Campoamor has formally called on the Orihuela City Council, the Departments of Environment and Coastal Services, and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to urgently clear the Nacimiento River and Barranco Rubio ravines, as well as the nearby pine forest. This follows a recent €800,000 cooperation agreement for waterway upkeep, which residents say is not being properly implemented.

According to the association, the rambla channels are clogged with weeds and garbage, making them invisible in some stretches. With over 250 homes located along these ravines, residents warn that uncontrolled floodwaters during heavy storms (DANA events) could cause severe damage to property and put lives at risk.

The group has also raised alarm over the Campoamor pine forest, which is overrun with dry undergrowth, fallen pines, and unmanaged vegetation. They argue this creates a high fire risk, especially in the streets of Eduardo Mendoza, Manuel Machado, Gloria Fuertes, Rosa Montero, and Wenceslao Fernández Flores. In this area alone, more than 500 homes are at risk (250 in Altos de Campoamor, 110 in Montemar, and 170 in El Pinar de Campoamor).

Residents stress that some developments are located inside the forest itself, which would make evacuation extremely difficult in the event of a wildfire.

Key Environmental Risks Identified: