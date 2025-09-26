REHEARSALS UNDERWAY AT LAST!





It’s amazing just how much work goes into any theatre production for the months leading up to rehearsal time. For the ADAPT Theatre Group this has been even more so as we are preparing to move to a larger and more prestigious venue. But now the fun has really started with at our weekly rehearsals, with everyone chipping in, not only with action on the stage but also costume design, musical numbers, ideas for props and of course mutual help with our Spanish lines.

Although we are as disciplined as we can be during the rehearsals, it has to be said that we also have a huge amount of fun. The material makes us laugh and we love to add funny touches here and there as we go along.

So, September to November is just a great time for our group, all culminating in our sell-out performances at the end of November.

This summer has been especially busy for the ADAPT Theatre Group as the decision was made to move our bilingual pantomime to San Pedro del Pinatar’s brand new theatre Geli Albaladejo. After 14 years of sell-out performances in the town’s Casa de Cultura the change will be exciting and full of new technical and artistic challenges.

The performances of Jack and the Beanstalk will be on 28th November at 7 p.m. and 29th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, Avda de los Flamencos, San Pedro del Pinatar. Tickets priced at 5€ are available from: Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro; Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro and they can also can be reserved by WhatsApp or phone from Eric on 656 36 10 98.