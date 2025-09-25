Alicante arrest of British Man Wanted for Brutal Murder in Portugal





Alicante, 25 September 2025 – The Guardia Civil, working closely with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Portugal’s Polícia Judiciária, have arrested a British national who had been on the run for more than three years after allegedly committing a brutal murder in Portugal’s Algarve region.

The suspect, who was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant, is accused of killing his housemate in April 2022 by stabbing him 24 times with a kitchen knife. Despite a desperate attempt by the victim to escape through a window, he later died from his injuries. Investigators at the scene also discovered hidden narcotics, which added to the complexity of the case.

Escape and Years on the Run

After initially being held in Portugal, the fugitive took advantage of gaps in the judicial process and managed to escape custody. From there, he fled across the border and settled in Spain, using the large expatriate communities in Málaga and Alicante to blend in.

He proved particularly elusive, narrowly avoiding several police operations and even attempting to ram officers with a vehicle during one failed capture attempt. Authorities believe he was supported by both relatives and members of an organised criminal network, who provided him with money and temporary accommodation to keep him hidden.

Breakthrough in the Case

The breakthrough came after intelligence from the UK’s NCA suggested the suspect was once again in Alicante province. Spanish officers, backed by British and Portuguese counterparts, launched a wide-ranging surveillance operation. After several days of monitoring, he was intercepted and arrested as he attempted to leave a temporary residence.

The arrest was carried out by the Guardia Civil’s Central Operative Unit (UCO), specifically the Fugitive Location Team and the Levante-based Organised Crime Team, working in coordination with the Málaga Judicial Police Unit.

Awaiting Extradition to Portugal

The detainee has appeared before Spain’s Central Investigating Court, which ordered his immediate imprisonment pending extradition to Portugal, where he will face trial for murder.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson praised the operation as “a clear example of the effectiveness of international police cooperation in bringing dangerous fugitives to justice.”

The joint investigation highlights the ongoing partnership between Spanish, British, and Portuguese law enforcement agencies, ensuring that Europe remains a difficult place for violent offenders to evade justice.