“Family Drug Gang Busted in San Javier”





The Guardia Civil has raided a family-run drug operation in San Javier, seizing cocaine, hashish, marijuana, and €2,600 in cash. Three family members—a married couple and a brother—have been arrested for drug trafficking and endangering public health.

The investigation, codenamed ‘Vamore’, revealed that the house was an active drug point, with customers visiting day and night, including minors. Authorities say the activity had sparked alarm in the neighborhood, with a rise in petty crimes linked to people frequenting the area.

Over six months, officers monitored the home, noting the family used security measures like guard dogs to avoid detection. Once enough evidence was gathered, the Guardia Civil executed a large-scale raid, deploying drones, canine units, and investigative teams.

Inside the house, they found:

Cocaine, marijuana buds, hashish blocks

Packaging materials, cutting tools, and a precision scale

€2,600 in cash of various denominations

The arrested suspects, aged 38 to 46, reportedly had no legal income, suggesting the money came from illegal sales. Authorities warn the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could follow.