UMH Orihuela Rugby Officially Unveiled Ahead of New Season





Orihuela Rugby Club officially launched its new season on Saturday, September 20, unveiling its senior team at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) rugby field in Desamparados.

Thanks to a partnership between Miguel Hernández University and the club, the team will compete this year under the name UMH Orihuela Rugby in the Third Territorial Senior Men’s League, organized by the Valencian Community Rugby Federation.

The presentation featured the team’s new official kit, which was met with excitement from club members, families, and fans. Following the unveiling, the squad faced Totana CR in a friendly match, giving players a chance to test their form and build team chemistry ahead of the competitive season.

The day concluded with a lively third half, where players, supporters, and families came together to celebrate, emphasizing the community spirit and camaraderie at the heart of rugby in Orihuela.

UMH Orihuela Rugby enters the season with renewed energy, strong local support, and a commitment to promoting rugby values both on and off the field.