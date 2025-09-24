Benejúzar to Host Under-23 European Pétanque Championship, October 2–5





Benejúzar will become Europe’s capital of pétanque this October, hosting the Under-23 European Championship from the 2nd to the 5th. Over 100 athletes from 17 nations will compete in triplet and precision shooting events in both men’s and women’s categories.

The championship, presented at a press conference by local and national officials, will take place at Benejúzar’ s municipal sports facilities. It is organized by the Spanish Pétanque Federation with backing from regional and European institutions, as well as the local Club Nuestra Señora del Rosario. Matches will also be streamed live on LaLiga Plus, giving the event international reach.

For Benejúzar, this is not just another sporting competition but a consolidation of its growing status as a host city for elite pétanque tournaments. Following last year’s national championships, the European event reinforces the town’s ambition to be a benchmark for the sport.

Authorities emphasized the dual value of the tournament: promoting pétanque and showcasing Benejúzar’ s cultural and natural assets. Organizers encouraged fans and visitors alike to enjoy the games while discovering the town’s environment and gastronomy.