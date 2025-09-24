“Revenge Rampage as Man Smashes Cop’s Car Inside Police Station”





Police in Alicante have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of sneaking into the local police compound and wreaking havoc on an officer’s car in what investigators believe was a revenge attack.

The suspect, recently fined by the same officer under Spain’s Citizen Security Law, allegedly climbed the station fence while no one was around and went straight for the officer’s personal vehicle, parked in a secure area.

Armed with a large rock, he’s said to have scratched the bodywork, smashed several windows, and battered the car, leaving more than €3,000 worth of damage.

The stunned officer only discovered the wreckage after finishing his shift, immediately reporting the incident to the Guardia Civil.

Investigators later linked the man not only to the car attack but also to breaking into restricted areas of the station.

He was arrested on September 4 and has since appeared before a judge in Alcoy. He’s been released pending trial, but now faces charges for criminal damage and unlawful entry—a far bigger problem than the minor fine that allegedly triggered his revenge.