Access Road to Torrevieja’s Fish Market and Marina Salinas Now Open





Torrevieja, September 23, 2025.

This Tuesday afternoon, traffic began circulating along a newly opened access road within the port area, connecting the fish market (lonja) and the Marina Salinas marina with the city center.

The road consists of a single carriageway with one inbound lane leading into the port and one outbound lane toward the urban core, complemented by a pedestrian crossing to ensure safe passage from the Paseo de La Libertad.

This provisional diversion will allow work to begin on dismantling part of the Levante Breakwater promenade structure. The demolition will cover the stretch from the “Hombre del Mar” monument to the section where ongoing rehabilitation works on the breakwater are nearing completion.

Once the existing structure is removed, construction can proceed on the foundations and framework for a new ramp and pedestrian walkway. This infrastructure will connect directly to the upcoming leisure complex “Paseo del Mar,” currently under development inside the port.

The project, with an execution budget of €2.63 million, is being carried out by Orthem Servicios y Actuaciones Ambientales S.A.

The opening of this access road marks a crucial step in reshaping Torrevieja’s waterfront, ensuring both traffic fluidity during construction and safe pedestrian movement, while paving the way for one of the city’s most significant leisure and port redevelopment projects.