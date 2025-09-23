Orihuela Government Gridlocked as PP and Vox Undermine Their Own Agendas





In Orihuela, the governing coalition of the Popular Party (PP) and Vox recently blocked each other’s proposals during a municipal commission meeting, leaving the opposition astonished and highlighting the lack of coordination between the two parties.

One proposal involved Vox councilor María del Carmen Portugal, who requested permission to combine her full-time role as a city councilor, with a salary of €50,500, with teaching at the Mediterranean Institute of Protocol Studies (affiliated with Miguel Hernández University) during the 2025–2026 academic year, earning an additional €7,050.

The proposed schedule, consisting of classes on Wednesdays and Mondays, was considered minor and unlikely to interfere with her council duties. The total combined income of €59,335 would remain within legal limits. However, opposition councilor Leticia Pertegal from Cambiemos revealed that Portugal may have violated previous compatibility rules by teaching at two additional universities without authorization.

The PP abstained from supporting this request, despite having previously approved similar arrangements, while Cambiemos described the situation as “legal but immoral.”

Another proposal, put forward by the PP, sought to raise the municipal tax on constructions, installations, and works (ICIO), which had been frozen since 2008, by 60%, increasing the rate from €500/m² to €797/m². Vox abstained again, as it had on prior tax-related measures including garbage fees.

The PSOE proposed adjustments to mitigate the impact, such as lower rates for specific projects, gradual implementation over five years, and significant discounts for socially, culturally, or historically valuable works, accessibility improvements, renewable energy installations, and affordable housing.

Socialist councilor Milagros Lacárcel criticized the PP’s proposal as “purely revenue-driven,” noting that it contradicts the government’s campaign promise not to raise taxes.

The PP, in turn, criticized Vox for a lack of cooperation and for undermining measures that are necessary to balance the municipal budget. According to the PP, the tax increase was essential to maintain financial stability after years of underfunding and frozen rates.

They argued that the PSOE’s proposed amendments, while socially considerate, could compromise the city’s fiscal planning.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) condemned the deadlock, describing the episode as “surreal,” and concluded that the coalition is incapable of effective teamwork. Lacárcel stated, “This government is not working seriously. What happened today is proof that they undermine each other instead of governing together.”