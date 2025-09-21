Supporting Aidemar in San Javier





On Monday, 8th September, HELP Mar Menor members David, Margaret, Irene, and Debbie spent a truly inspiring morning at Aidemar in San Javier, one of the charities we proudly support.

They were warmly welcomed by Miguel, the director, who gave them a tour of the facilities and explained the incredible work Aidemar does through its residential homes and day centres. These centres cater to people with a wide range of disabilities—from children as young as 18 months right through to pensioners. One remarkable resident, now 74 years old, has been part of the Aidemar family for four decades, a testament to the lifelong care and commitment the organisation provides.

Aidemar is now preparing to open a new centre for children aged 0–8 years, designed to give the youngest members of the community the specialist care and support they need in their earliest years. Our recent donation of €3,000 will go directly towards purchasing vital equipment for this new facility, helping to create a safe, stimulating, and supportive environment for the children.

During the visit, our members also spent time with some of the residents, who proudly demonstrated the computer skills they were learning. The atmosphere was filled with joy, enthusiasm, and positivity, leaving a deep impression on everyone who attended. It was clear that Aidemar is not just a care provider—it is a community that nurtures independence, confidence, and happiness.

For HELP Mar Menor, supporting causes like Aidemar is at the very heart of what we do. Our members left San Javier inspired, grateful, and more committed than ever to helping those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. The morning reminded us all that every donation, every visit, and every gesture of support makes a real difference.