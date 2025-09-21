Activities Galore as Torrevieja Celebrates World Tourism Day





From September 26 to 28, the city will host visits, talks, family activities, a photography contest, and International Tapas Day.

The Councillor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, has unveiled the full program of events for World Tourism Day, taking place in Torrevieja from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28. The city will offer a diverse calendar of cultural, educational, ecotourism, and food-related activities designed for all audiences.

Friday, September 26

Guided walking tours of the city centre, starting at 10:00 and 11:00 in Spanish, English, and French. Registration at the Tourist Office.

Saturday, September 27

A full day of events including:

Family theatrical route “The Salty History of the Lagoons” at La Mata Natural Park (10:30–12:30), aimed at children aged 7–12. Limited to 50 participants, organized by Ars Creatio.

at La Mata Natural Park (10:30–12:30), aimed at children aged 7–12. Limited to 50 participants, organized by Ars Creatio. Guided visits to the Natural History Museum , at 11:00 and 12:00 (QR code registration required).

, at 11:00 and 12:00 (QR code registration required). Educational talks: “Once Upon a Time, the Beach. From Monk Seals to the Kentish Plover” , held from 9:30–13:00 on Calle Concepción (corner with Fotógrafos Darblade).

, held from 9:30–13:00 on Calle Concepción (corner with Fotógrafos Darblade). Open days at city museums , free entry from 10:00–13:00 at the Floating Museums (Submarine S-61 and Customs/Guardia Civil patrol boats) and at the Museum of the Sea and Salt.

, free entry from 10:00–13:00 at the Floating Museums (Submarine S-61 and Customs/Guardia Civil patrol boats) and at the Museum of the Sea and Salt. Guided tour of the Salt Industry , from 9:00–11:00, with a special reduced price of €6 (50% discount), no pre-registration required.

, from 9:00–11:00, with a special reduced price of €6 (50% discount), no pre-registration required. International Tapas Day, organized by the Association of Hospitality Businesses of Torrevieja and Region. More details at www.torreviejagastronomica.com.

Sunday, September 28

Eco-tour “Vineyards and Salt” in La Mata Natural Park (10:00–13:30). Registration at the Tourist Office or online at www.turismodetorrevieja.com/ecorutas.

Additional Activities

Photography Contest “Torrevieja DMT25” (September 15–26). Participants should post a photo of their favourite place in Torrevieja on Instagram, tag @torreviejaturis, and use the hashtag #TorreviejaDMT25. Rules and prizes are available online.

Councillor Martínez stressed that this program underlines Torrevieja’s commitment to sustainable, cultural, and local tourism, highlighting the city’s natural, historical, and gastronomic heritage.