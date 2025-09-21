Team Spain Ladies Complete Final Training Camp Ahead of World Nations Cup





The Spanish women’s squad rounded off their final training session today in Viñuela as preparations intensify for the upcoming World Nations Cup, set to take place in Torrevieja this October.

The morning kicked off with a dynamic warm-up before players moved into a technical skills session focused on precision, movement, and communication. These drills were soon tested in competitive match scenarios, with the 40’s squad facing off internally before the 50’s group took to the field. Both games showcased sharp improvement, tactical discipline, and plenty of team spirit.

After the morning’s hard work, the squad enjoyed a well-deserved break from the Andalusian heat, gathering at a local restaurant to refuel and recharge together—further strengthening the team bond both on and off the pitch.

The afternoon programme began with a Pilates and stretching session led by Carin, designed to improve flexibility, balance, and injury prevention. Once loosened up, the players transitioned back into ball-focused drills, working specifically on control, first-touch accuracy, and crisp passing. The session concluded with mixed 6 v 6 matches combining both age groups, providing the perfect opportunity to implement the day’s lessons in a competitive, fast-paced environment.

The highlight of the day came when the players were presented with their official Team Spain kits. The sense of pride and excitement was unmistakable, with every player eager to wear national colours and represent Spain on the international stage.

Head coach and staff praised the dedication, progress, and enthusiasm on display throughout the camp, noting significant improvements in technical skills and team cohesion. With just weeks to go before the tournament, the squad looks sharp, motivated, and united in their ambition.

All eyes now turn to Torrevieja, where Team Spain Ladies will step onto the pitch with confidence, determination, and national pride.

Vamos España!