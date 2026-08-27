



A cooler, cloudier morning brought a few welcome drops of rain – a blessed relief after last week’s searing 40 degrees and just the fresh start we needed. It was the next instalment of our Bogey Shield and as usual, a few people had conveniently forgotten the format. We had 32 players signed up, including nine guests, taking us neatly to the end of August. Here’s hoping September brings us back to our usual full-strength field.

The weather picked up on the back nine and the sun appeared as a reminder that we are still in fact in Spain playing golf in August. The greens were running “Summertime True” (i.e., quite slow) but most got to grips with them after a few holes. The course overall was in great condition and the staff at Roda are pin-point efficient. Javier in the ProShop dealt with us swiftly and effectively first thing. Coffee and bacon rolls were consumed and off we teed.

Two “Twos” this week from Phil de Lacy and Kenny Winton (on a par 4!) and Nearest the Pins were Liz Denver (2nd), Alex Denver (7th), Tom Douglas (11th and 17th) – all guests, I might add. Well done all. Robin Eastman shocked by taking home the McBride Bottle – shocking as he’s been playing so well and managed to get into both the Doubles and Singles Matchplay finals – I guess that’s golf!? Kenny Cunningham likes to have his name reported but this week it was for the football card winnings having chosen Leicester. Best guests were Gary Cornforth (Net 68) and Martin Anderson (Net 72).

Scores announced at our presentation on the lovely terrace were:

Gold: Barry “BTB” Roehrig (Net 71

Silver: Lee Eastman (Net 66 and best score of the day)

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We are back at La Finca next week for our penultimate Eclectic.

Winners L-R: Pete Baldwin (Gold 3rd), Barry “BTB” Roehrig (Gold 1st), Gary Cornforth (Best Guest), Lee Eastman (President & Silver 1st Best Score), Kenny Winton (2s), Tony “PBomber” Smale, Alex Denver (NTP) Liz Denver (NTP) and Tom Douglas (2 x NTPs).